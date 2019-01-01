Ben Roethlisberger Downplays Antonio Brown Dispute, Didn't See 'Blowout'

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said there are no issues between him and WR Antonio Brown.

By Jenna West
January 01, 2019

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said there are no issues between him and wide receiver Antonio Brown following a report of a dispute between the two teammates.

Roethlisberger spoke to 93.7 the Fan Pittsburgh on Tuesday during his weekly radio appearance and addressed the story.

"If there was a blowout, I certainly didn't see it," Roethlisberger said in the radio interview.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday that Brown did not play in the Steelers' season finale against the Bengals after having a dispute with a teammate. A source said the teammate was Roethlisberger.

The newspaper detailed a disagreement between the two players that occurred Wednesday morning during the team's morning practice. Brown reportedly became "disgusted and threw a football in anger." Brown did not practice the rest of the week, which was his own decision, the Post-Gazette added.

The Post-Gazette reported that the incident was the real reason Brown was out of Sunday's game and not an injury. The team had announced Brown had a knee injury as his official reason for sitting.

The newspaper reported that some of Brown's teammates tried to reach out to him during the week but the wide receiver did not return their calls. 

Roethlisberger said "everything was great" when he spoke to Brown on Thursday.

"I'm blessed to play with him," Roethlisberger said of Brown. "I consider him one of my closer friends ... Each guy has to answer that question (about welcoming him back to the locker room). I know guys are frustrated, some of the guys I talked to, that they tried to reach out to him and didn't hear back."

