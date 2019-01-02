NFL Coaching Tracker: Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy to Interview With Jets, Bucs, Dolphins, Bengals

Keep up with the latest hirings, firings, rumors and news in the NFL coaching carousel.

By Emily Caron
January 02, 2019

After Black Monday came with a flurry of firings, teams are looking to replace coaches at all levels.

As it stands now, the Browns, Cardinals, Packers, Bengals, Buccaneers, Broncos, Dolphins and Jets will be looking for new head coaches for 2019. The scouting combine is less than two months away and teams will look to hire coaches in time to prepare for their respective offseason decisions.

This post will be updated as news breaks.

• Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy will reportedly interview with the Jets and Buccaneers on Wednesday before interviewing with the Dolphins on Thursday. He will interview with the Bengals on Friday but has elected to not take the Cardinals interview.

• Notre Dame's Brian Kelly has reportedly emerged as a coach of interest in the Buccaneers' head coach search.

• The Bengals will reportedly interview former Broncos coach Vance Joseph for their vacant head-coaching position on Thursday and Friday.

• The Broncos are expected to interview former Colts coach Chuck Pagano for their head-coaching job on Wednesday.

• Mike McCarthy is reportedly expected to interview with the Browns on Thursday.

• The Buccaneers will reportedly interview Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards for their head-coaching job on Friday.

