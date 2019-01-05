The Cowboys edged the Seahawks with a 24–22 victory in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday, but Dallas bettors weren't as fortunate, partly because of a key injury... for the Seahawks.

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski grabbed his hamstring after attempting a 57-yard field goal as time expired before halftime. He limped off the field as the Cowboys took a 10–6 lead into the half. Janikowski did not return and rookie punter Michael Dickson took over. Dickson had completed drop-kick kickoffs and onside kicks in addition to punting before the game.

But that injury played a huge role for bettors as the game drew to a close.

Seattle was down 24–14 with under two minutes to play when Russell Wilson connected with Tyler Lockett to move the ball downfield. The Seahawks scored a touchdown on fourth down and then converted on the two-point attempt after deciding not to go with Dickson on the extra point.

The Cowboys closed as 2.5-point favorites, and Cowboys bettors everywhere were cursing their luck. The total closed at 43.5, so Wilson's last-minute TD throw to J.D. McKissic also caused chaos on that front in Vegas.