Seahawks Pull Off Miraculous Cover Against Cowboys

The Cowboys were victorious against the Seahawks on Saturday night, but Dallas bettors weren't as fortunate.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 05, 2019

The Cowboys edged the Seahawks with a 24–22 victory in the NFC Wild Card on Saturday, but Dallas bettors weren't as fortunate, partly because of a key injury... for the Seahawks. 

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski grabbed his hamstring after attempting a 57-yard field goal as time expired before halftime. He limped off the field as the Cowboys took a 10–6 lead into the half. Janikowski did not return and rookie punter Michael Dickson took over. Dickson had completed drop-kick kickoffs and onside kicks in addition to punting before the game. 

But that injury played a huge role for bettors as the game drew to a close. 

Seattle was down 24–14 with under two minutes to play when Russell Wilson connected with Tyler Lockett to move the ball downfield. The Seahawks scored a touchdown on fourth down and then converted on the two-point attempt after deciding not to go with Dickson on the extra point. 

The Cowboys closed as 2.5-point favorites, and Cowboys bettors everywhere were cursing their luck. The total closed at 43.5, so Wilson's last-minute TD throw to J.D. McKissic also caused chaos on that front in Vegas.  

