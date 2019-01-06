The Philadelphia Eagles begin defense of their Super Bowl championship when they go on the road to face the Chicago Bears in the last NFC Wild Card matchup of the weekend.

The Eagles won their last three regular season games and had help from the Bears, who beat the Minnesota Vikings in the season finale to help Philly clinch a playoff spot.

The Eagles will once again start backup Nick Foles, who led them to the Lombardi trophy last season when starter Carson Wentz was injured late in the season.

The Bears, who won the NFC North, come in with an outstanding defense, ranking first in points allowed and rushing defense, and third in total defense. They also have a league-leading 36 takeaways (27 INT, 9 fumble recoveries).

The teams last met in the playoffs in the 2002 NFC Divisional Playoff, a 33–19 victory by the Eagles at Chicago's Soldier Field.

How to watch:

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

