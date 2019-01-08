Down judge Sarah Thomas will make history on Sunday when she becomes the first woman to officiate an NFL postseason game, according to Football Zebras.

Thomas will be part of Ron Torbert's crew officiating the matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots on Sunday, reports Football Zebras. She first made history four years ago when she became the league's first full-time female official.

Thomas has worked as a down judge for the past two seasons and was listed as an alternate for the 2017 Wild Card game between the Ravens and Falcons.

Replay official Terri Valenti was also given her first postseason assignment, joining the team that will officiate the Colts and Chiefs game in Kansas City on Saturday.

The Chargers and Patriots will face off in the divisional round on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1:05 p.m. ET.