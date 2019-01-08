Super Bowl LIII will be played on Feb. 3, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed online thorugh the network's website.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the action from the broadcast booth for CBS. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here is a list of CBS affiliates in major metropolitan areas:

Atlanta: WGCL-TV, Channel 46

Los Angeles: KCBS-TV, Channel 2

San Francisco Bay Area: KPIX, Channel 5

Washington, D.C.: WUSA, Channel 9

Denver: KCNC-TV, Channel 4

Miami: WFOR-TV, Channel 4

Chicago: WBBM-TV, Channel 2

Baltimore: WJZ-TV, Channel 13

Boston: WBZ-TV, Channel 4

Detroit: WWJ-TV, Channel 62

New York City: WCBS-TV, Channel 2

Philadelphia: KTW-TV, Channel 3

Pittsburgh: KDKA-TV, Channel 2

Dallas: KTVT, Channel 11

Milwaukee: WDJT-TV, Channel 58

Minneapolis: WCCO-TV, Channel 4

Maroon 5 and Travis Scott will be the featured performers during the big game's halftime show.