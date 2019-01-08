Find out where to watch the Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2019.
Super Bowl LIII will be played on Feb. 3, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed online thorugh the network's website.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the action from the broadcast booth for CBS. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
Here is a list of CBS affiliates in major metropolitan areas:
Atlanta: WGCL-TV, Channel 46
Los Angeles: KCBS-TV, Channel 2
San Francisco Bay Area: KPIX, Channel 5
Washington, D.C.: WUSA, Channel 9
Denver: KCNC-TV, Channel 4
Miami: WFOR-TV, Channel 4
Chicago: WBBM-TV, Channel 2
Baltimore: WJZ-TV, Channel 13
Boston: WBZ-TV, Channel 4
Detroit: WWJ-TV, Channel 62
New York City: WCBS-TV, Channel 2
Philadelphia: KTW-TV, Channel 3
Pittsburgh: KDKA-TV, Channel 2
Dallas: KTVT, Channel 11
Milwaukee: WDJT-TV, Channel 58
Minneapolis: WCCO-TV, Channel 4
Maroon 5 and Travis Scott will be the featured performers during the big game's halftime show.