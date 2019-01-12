Former Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens didn't hide his opinion of Dallas head coach Jason Garrett on Saturday night. Owens tweeted it was "time for a coaching change" after the Cowboys lost 30-22 to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Hey @realjerryjones! Bout time for a coaching change don’tcha think?! 2 playoff wins in 10 years!! Garrett isn’t the answer & NEVER will be! Way to compete guys!! #realtalk — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 13, 2019

Owens played for Dallas from 2006-08. He caught 235 passes in three seasons, with 38 of those grabs going for touchdowns. Garrett was Dallas's offensive coordinator in 2006-09 before taking over as head coach in 2010.

Garrett is 77-59 as the Cowboys' head coach. Dallas is 2-3 in the postseason under Garrett.