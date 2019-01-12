Dallas is 2–3 in the playoffs under Garrett.
Former Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens didn't hide his opinion of Dallas head coach Jason Garrett on Saturday night. Owens tweeted it was "time for a coaching change" after the Cowboys lost 30-22 to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.
Hey @realjerryjones! Bout time for a coaching change don’tcha think?! 2 playoff wins in 10 years!! Garrett isn’t the answer & NEVER will be! Way to compete guys!! #realtalk— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 13, 2019
Owens played for Dallas from 2006-08. He caught 235 passes in three seasons, with 38 of those grabs going for touchdowns. Garrett was Dallas's offensive coordinator in 2006-09 before taking over as head coach in 2010.
Garrett is 77-59 as the Cowboys' head coach.