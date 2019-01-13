Watch: Tom Brady: 'Everyone Thinks We Suck and Can't Win Any Games'

Tom Brady put on a vintage performance to lead the Patriots to their eighth straight AFC Championship Game.

By Kaelen Jones
January 13, 2019

At 41, Tom Brady has just about seen it all. Apparently, he's heard it all, too.

Brady guided the Patriots to a 41–28 victory over the Chargers in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round playoff game. He put on a vintage performance, completing 34 of 44 passes for 343 yards and one touchdown.

The dominant performance helped New England reach its eighth straight AFC Conference Championship Game. The Patriots will face the top-seeded Chiefs in a rematch of their epic regular-season shootout.

Following Sunday's win, Brady was asked by CBS's Tracy Wolfson about the upcoming matchup with Kansas City. And the three-time MVP took a moment to shoutout his naysayers.

"It’ll be a good game," Brady said. "They’re a good team. We played them earlier this year, and I know everyone thinks we suck and, you know, can’t win any games, so we’ll see. It’ll be fun."

Yeah, sure. The Patriots went 11–5 and finished second in the AFC standings. Brady is a five-time Super Bowl champion and 14-time Pro Bowler.

Objectively, the Patriots do not, uh, suck. But it sure is fascinating that even in his 19th season, Brady still holds an underdog mentality.

