Super Bowl Odds, Best Bets Before Conference Championships

The old adage “defense wins championships” has been thrown out the window this season as the top four offensive teams in the NFL all earned byes into the divisional round of the playoffs, and all won last weekend. And the New Orleans Saints are still the favorite to win it all in an interesting and talented final four.

New Orleans is the +175 favorite (wager $100 to win $175) on the Super Bowl odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Saints had the least impressive showing of the four home teams that advanced last weekend, falling behind the Philadelphia Eagles 14-0 in the first quarter before eventually rallying for a 20-14 win. It is worth noting that the Saints offense is averaging only 19.2 points per game over the team's last six games. This is still the team to beat, but they haven't looked like world beaters of late.

The Saints' vulnerability may be the Los Angeles Rams' opportunity. Los Angeles improved to 3-0 SU and ATS over its last three games with a 30-22 home win over the Dallas Cowboys, rushing for 273 yards in the contest. That sort of running game and time of possession could be the remedy a team needs against the high-powered offenses left in this postseason. Beating the Saints in New Orleans will be no easy task, but the price is right on the Rams to win it all at +350 at online betting sites.

Another play worth consideration is the Kansas City Chiefs at +275 to win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs finished the regular season with the best offense in the league averaging 35.3 points per game and Patrick Mahomes was the league's most productive quarterback. That success carried over into a 31-13 win over Indianapolis last week.

Kansas City's defense is suddenly playing well and this team has a legitimate argument that it should be the favorite on the board.

Of course, you can never count out the New England Patriots at +333 on the Super Bowl 53 odds. New England absolutely crushed a very good Los Angeles Chargers team 41-28 on Sunday, and bettors may be tempted to take a shot at those odds. A 3-5 SU and ATS road record and the daunting road ahead makes this an ambitious play however, even on a team as historically successful as the Patriots.