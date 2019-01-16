NFC Conference Championships Odds, Best Bets

The New Orleans Saints (14-3) worked hard to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season, something they thought could be the difference if they met the Los Angeles Rams (14-3) again after their Week 9 meeting during the regular season.

A 45-35 victory for New Orleans at the Superdome on November 4 earned home-field advantage for this rematch in the NFC Championship Game, which has the host as a three-point home favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Rams actually closed as two-point road favorites in the last meeting, but their defense could not stop quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas for the Saints. Brees threw for 346 yards and four touchdowns while Thomas ended up with 12 catches for 211 yards and one touchdown. Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff finished with more passing yards (391) but less touchdowns (three) and also threw an interception while running back Todd Gurley was held to 68 yards on 13 carries.

The rejuvenated running game for the Rams will be one of the keys in this game, especially with the emergence of C.J. Anderson to complement Gurley. Anderson was signed at the end of the season to allow Gurley to get some rest down the stretch, and he has rushed for 422 yards and four touchdowns in three games with his new team.

New Orleans has a strong running game of its own with second-year running back Alvin Kamara and veteran Mark Ingram, and they have both helped take pressure off the 40-year-old Brees offensively.

Fewer teams also have a stronger home-field advantage than the Saints, who are 9-0 straight up in their last nine games at the Superdome against teams with winning records and 7-0 SU in their past seven playoff games there, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Defensively, Los Angeles is in better shape though and healthier than in the regular-season matchup. The Rams are 9-2 SU in their previous 11 road games as well, and this will be the first time they are underdogs at betting sites all year. While OVER 57 points may seem like a lock based on the last meeting, this will be a surprisingly lower-scoring game with the Rams pulling off the upset as the best bet.