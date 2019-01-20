Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had his "ball don't lie" moment during the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs on Sunday.

It came in the fourth quarter, with New England ahead 17–14 and the Chiefs punting. On the return, Edelman went to grab the ball and appeared to muff the punt, which was then recovered by the Chiefs. But the play was reviewed and overturned, with referees ruling Edelman didn't touch the ball.

However, only two plays later Edelman got a hand on a Tom Brady pass that was intercepted by Daniel Sorensen. The Chiefs drove downfield to score and take a 21–17 lead with under eight minutes left.

It was clear proof that, in the famous words of Rasheed Wallace, ball don't lie.

Tell you what...Edelman definitely touched that one pic.twitter.com/veKk5yreYZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 21, 2019

Tony Romo, already generally a Very Good Analyst, with the “they have a saying in basketball — the ball doesn’t lie” line. 🤗 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 21, 2019

So delicious that Edelman, smug as he can be, stands to be the goat of this game if....

(Big if though) — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) January 21, 2019

I called this, but for the wrong game at the wrong time. BUT I CALLED IT TODAY!!! https://t.co/OJOpQJ7ldL — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 21, 2019

Julian Edelman, one of the most clutch playoff performers in NFL history, has 7:45 to make amends for that nightmare sequence. Chiefs 21-17. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 21, 2019

Zero consensus on my timeline right now. This call is gonna be all about the ruling on the field. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) January 21, 2019

My timeline is on fire. And what’s wild is that we’re all watching the same thing — and nobody agrees. Some are saying it definitely touched him. Others are insisting it clearly didn’t.



HUGE CALL COMING. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) January 21, 2019

What if the refs are in the booth checking twitter to see what would be the most agreeable call? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 21, 2019

The NFL standard of review is clear and obvious evidence to change the call. That's a very deferential standard of review to the call on the field. Not sure it is used in practice, though. — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) January 21, 2019

This one is the one he shouldn't have touched, or fully touch, one or the other. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2019

Ha! Cheaters' Proof! LOL — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) January 21, 2019

The winner faces the Rams in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.