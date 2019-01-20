Referees missed what appeared to be a blatant pass-interference call against Rams cornerback Nickell Roby-Coleman on Sunday, a critical play in Los Angeles' 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game.

The missed call forced stalled a late drive by the Saints, forcing them to kick a field goal and giving the Rams time to even the score to force overtime. In overtime, Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein nailed a 57-yard field goal for the win after New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees threw an interception.

A slate of players and media members around the league chimed in on Twitter about the missed call.

There needs to be some form of accountability. NEEDS to be. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 20, 2019

Idk how the ref don’t make that call... — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 20, 2019

How about we just take pass interference calls out of the @NFL



Every P.I call from here on now will be compared to that no call



Smfh — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 20, 2019

Robey Coleman: “Yes, I got there too early. I was beat, and I was trying to save the touchdown. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 20, 2019

I thought this was an all star crew... — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 20, 2019

Missed call? No chance. Just good aggressive defense 😂😂😂 — Josh Harris (@aujharris) January 20, 2019

Now they gonna talk about that missed call all offseason — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 20, 2019

They’ll let the bang-bang play go, but Robey-Coleman was clearly early there. — Dean Blandino (@DeanBlandino) January 20, 2019

My dawg mad his saints loss, I feel him cause in New Orleans , when the saints win, we all win! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 20, 2019

Los Angeles punched its ticket to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII with Sunday's victory.