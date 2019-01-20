NFL Players React to Missed Pass Interference Call in NFC Championship

Rams cornerback Nickell Roby-Coleman controversially wasn't flagged for pass interference in the final two minutes of regulation.

By Michael Shapiro
January 20, 2019

Referees missed what appeared to be a blatant pass-interference call against Rams cornerback Nickell Roby-Coleman on Sunday, a critical play in Los Angeles' 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game

The missed call forced stalled a late drive by the Saints, forcing them to kick a field goal and giving the Rams time to even the score to force overtime. In overtime, Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein nailed a 57-yard field goal for the win after New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees threw an interception. 

A slate of players and media members around the league chimed in on Twitter about the missed call. 

Los Angeles punched its ticket to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII with Sunday's victory. 

