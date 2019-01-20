Rams cornerback Nickell Roby-Coleman controversially wasn't flagged for pass interference in the final two minutes of regulation.
Referees missed what appeared to be a blatant pass-interference call against Rams cornerback Nickell Roby-Coleman on Sunday, a critical play in Los Angeles' 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game.
The missed call forced stalled a late drive by the Saints, forcing them to kick a field goal and giving the Rams time to even the score to force overtime. In overtime, Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein nailed a 57-yard field goal for the win after New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees threw an interception.
A slate of players and media members around the league chimed in on Twitter about the missed call.
There needs to be some form of accountability. NEEDS to be.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 20, 2019
Idk how the ref don’t make that call...— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 20, 2019
How about we just take pass interference calls out of the @NFL— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 20, 2019
Every P.I call from here on now will be compared to that no call
Smfh
Robey Coleman: “Yes, I got there too early. I was beat, and I was trying to save the touchdown.— Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 20, 2019
I thought this was an all star crew...— TJ Lang (@TJLang70) January 20, 2019
Missed call? No chance. Just good aggressive defense 😂😂😂— Josh Harris (@aujharris) January 20, 2019
Now they gonna talk about that missed call all offseason— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) January 20, 2019
They’ll let the bang-bang play go, but Robey-Coleman was clearly early there.— Dean Blandino (@DeanBlandino) January 20, 2019
My dawg mad his saints loss, I feel him cause in New Orleans , when the saints win, we all win!— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 20, 2019
Los Angeles punched its ticket to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII with Sunday's victory.