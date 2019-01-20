Tom Brady Drops F-Bomb on Live TV After Patriots' AFC Championship Victory

John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS via Getty Images

Tom Brady said returning to the Super Bowl is "unf------believable, bro."

By Michael Shapiro
January 20, 2019

Tom Brady dropped an f-bomb on live television after the Patriots' 37–31 overtime win over the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship. 

After New England's victory, Evan Washburn of CBS asked Brady how he felt about returning to the Super Bowl for the third straight year. After giving a shoutout to his family and forgetting Washburn's question, Brady responded that returning to the Super Bowl was "unf------believable, bro."

Brady may have slipped up in his postgame on-field interview, but he was flawless down the stretch during the AFC Championship. The five-time Super Bowl champion threw for 348 yards and a touchdown in the victory, completing 30 of 46 passes. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message