Tom Brady dropped an f-bomb on live television after the Patriots' 37–31 overtime win over the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship.

After New England's victory, Evan Washburn of CBS asked Brady how he felt about returning to the Super Bowl for the third straight year. After giving a shoutout to his family and forgetting Washburn's question, Brady responded that returning to the Super Bowl was "unf------believable, bro."

Brady may have slipped up in his postgame on-field interview, but he was flawless down the stretch during the AFC Championship. The five-time Super Bowl champion threw for 348 yards and a touchdown in the victory, completing 30 of 46 passes.