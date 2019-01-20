Tom Brady Sought Out Patrick Mahomes in Locker Room After AFC Championship Win Over Chiefs

Tom

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2019

After beating the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sought out Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reports ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

According to Darlington, Brady approached a security guard waiting outside the Chiefs’ locker room and asked if he could see Mahomes. Brady was then escorted to a room and briefly spoke with the young quarterback. 

The AFC Championship was an anticipated quarterback shootout between the league's youngest star and its most dependable icon. Brady is headed back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years after beating the Chiefs 37–31 in overtime on Sunday. Meanwhile, Mahomes finished his first regular season as a starter with a league leading 50 touchdown passes and 5,097 yards—No. 2 in the league behind only Steelers caller Ben Roethlisberger.

In the first matchup between the team's this season, the Patriots beat the Chiefs 43–40 in Week 6.

In the victory on Sunday, Brady went 30 for 46 with 348 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Mahomes went 16–for–31 with 295 yards and three touchdowns. 

It will be Brady's ninth Super Bowl appearance. He has a 5–3 record in the Super Bowl over his career. 

The Patriots face the Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

