Super Bowl Betting Trends, Early Odds Update

The Los Angeles Rams are a perfect 4-0 straight up and against the spread over their last four games. With their win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Rams punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIII where they will face the New England Patriots.

Los Angeles is an early 2.5-point underdog in Atlanta on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The line movement on this game has been remarkable; since the Rams opened as a 1-point favorite at a handful of sportsbooks, heavy action on New England has moved this line over three points in less than 24 hours.

From a historical perspective over the last two decades, you can certainly understand why bettors are getting their money in on the Patriots. New England's 20-17 win over the Rams back in Super Bowl XXXVI marked the beginning of the Patriots' dynasty under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady that has seen the team win a total of five Super Bowls in eight Super Bowl appearances.

The Patriots are 10-2 SU and 9-3 ATS over their last 12 playoff games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, while the Rams are only 3-4 SU and ATS over their last seven.

But while historical trends unequivocally favor New England in this one, Rams backers at online betting sites may take solace in the road records of these two teams. While this won't be a conventional road game for either team, it is worth noting that the Rams are 7-2 SU and 5-4 ATS away from home this season while the Patriots are just 4-5 SU and ATS away from home even after their 37-31 upset win over the Chiefs.

The Rams and Patriots both enter the Super Bowl in the midst of four-game winning streaks and both are surging on offense as well. Los Angeles has averaged 34.7 points per game over its last three games while New England has averaged 38.7 over its last three.

The total is currently sitting at 57.5 for Super Bowl LIII and has been moving down from its opening position at 59. The OVER is 2-0 in New England's last two games since the Patriots went 8-1 on the UNDER in their previous nine games.

The Patriots are sitting as -140 favorites (bet $140 to win $100) on the moneyline, with the Rams the +120 underdogs (bet $100 to win $120) on those Super Bowl odds.