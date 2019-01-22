The counter-argument has been the same for years now: We bystanders couldn’t possibly fathom what it’s like to officiate an NFL game.

The needs are almost impossible—mental dexterity to associate a piece of legislative minutiae from the league’s 89-page rule book with a millisecond-long flashpoint in a game played by the fastest and strongest people on earth, years of expertise to properly position yourself for an adequate view without railroading the play in progress and fortitude to trust your instincts and announce the findings to a stadium packed with tens of thousands of disgruntled fans.

For the most part, it’s a functional comeback. The reasonable among us can deduce that officials have only become a consistent sponge for our misgivings after the advent of high-definition replay and the 600-camera broadcast—all of which now feature a former referee who’s paid to criticize the very thing he spent years trying to tell us was so difficult to do. Go back and watch a 1994 Bengals-Oilers tilt under the same microscope and gasp at the myriad crimes against officiating you’d uncover.

But what happens to that mystique when an NFC Conference Championship Game swings on a late fourth-quarter call so painfully obvious that it produces a near instant apology from the head of officiating? On Sunday, I watched from a perch about 100 yards away as Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman demolished Saints’ Tommylee Lewis while the ball was still in the air and not get flagged for either of the two infractions he committed on the play—pass interference and a helmet-to-helmet collision. Both were evident even from my vantage point, where the players were about the size of pocket chess pieces. The call cost the Saints a chance at a first down inside the Rams’ five-yard line, and an opportunity to whittle most of the remaining 1:45 off the clock. A touchdown could have effectively end the game depending on the remaining time. Instead, New Orleans kicked a field goal, allowed Los Angeles to do the same on their next drive and lost in overtime.

I stood next to Robey-Coleman in the locker room after the game, and watched as he saw the play for the first time on another reporter’s cell phone. He laughed, grabbed him by the arm and shoulder and said: “Aw hell yeah, that was [pass interference].” He admitted that it was a busted coverage, and he simply “whacked [Lewis’s] ass” to keep him out of the end zone.

“I did my part,” Robey-Coleman said. “The referee made that call. We respect it. Now I’m going to the Super Bowl.”

What if Sunday’s debacle was not just the league’s referees getting pantsed at the most visible moment of the season? What if it was about more than just a furious Sean Payton, alternating between uncontainable rage and helpless pre-tears once there was nothing left to do but air his grievances at the interview podium? What if this was the moment that blew all of our commonly held notions about officiating to pieces and made us really, truly question whether the game in its current state can really be adequately overseen by referees at all?

Players have never been faster. Almost every team has the ability and incentive to dramatically alter their tempo frequently. Plays themselves are so often designed to deceive the defense and create incidental contact that borders on illegality. And, underneath it all, referees must balance a Bible-sized tome of rules and clarifications against the fact that owners want a streamlined product that doesn’t lag, or adversely affect their most popular players. There are, it seems, as many unwritten rules to follow as the ones laid out in black and white.

Sunday’s call aside, have we simply started asking too much out of referees? Does the demand for constant, warp-speed perfection not only cause officials to miss incidental five-yard penalties, but cause them to momentarily freeze on subsequent plays like a shortstop with the yips when they try to move on? Could the weight of several consequential calls have already been on the mind of Bill Vinovich’s crew as they slept through one of the most stunningly egregious instances of pass interference this season?

We’ll never know, as officials are cloistered like monks in an abbey. Vinovich’s responses to a pool reporter after the Saints game were about as illuminating as instructions to build . If their jobs are reaching the point of impossibility, would anyone ever have the fortitude to come forward and admit that, without some serious consideration, we’re doomed to continue this self-defeating cycle?

Even after everything, the counter argument is still valid. Of course the lay person couldn’t officiate an NFL game with any degree of accuracy. But an interesting question has risen in the wake of all this: Can anyone, really?

