Actor Jeff Bridges unveiled his now-famous character The Dude in the Coen Brothers film The Big Lebowski nearly 21 years ago. The film made its debut in March of 1998 but on Thursday, the seven-time Oscar nominee teased a return of the famous character by tweeting out a potential Super Bowl commercial.

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

The Big Lebowski has grossed over $46 milion at the worldwide box office, per IMDB. The Dude is considered one of Bridges' most iconic roles, along with his performances in Crazy Heart (2009) and True Grit (2010).

Super Bowl LIII will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3. The game will be broadcast on CBS.