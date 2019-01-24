Big Lebowski Super Bowl Commercial Coming? Jeff Bridges Teases Return of The Dude

Bridges' most famous role debuted in 1998. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 24, 2019

Actor Jeff Bridges unveiled his now-famous character The Dude in the Coen Brothers film The Big Lebowski nearly 21 years ago. The film made its debut in March of 1998 but on Thursday, the seven-time Oscar nominee teased a return of the famous character by tweeting out a potential Super Bowl commercial. 

The Big Lebowski has grossed over $46 milion at the worldwide box office, per IMDB. The Dude is considered one of Bridges' most iconic roles, along with his performances in Crazy Heart (2009) and True Grit (2010).

Super Bowl LIII will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

