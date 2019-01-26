Super Bowl LIII Player Prop Bets Released for Rams vs. Patriots

Tom Brady and Jared Goff both have an over/under of two touchdown passes.

By Michael Shapiro
January 26, 2019

Super Bowl LIII will have no shortage of headliners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, as Tom Brady leads the Patriots against Todd Gurley and the Rams. The slate of big-name talents has opened a flood of possibilities for Super Bowl prop bets, from quarterback completions to sacks. 

So what are the marquee player props as we approach Super Bowl Sunday? Check out the player props released by Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook for Brady, Gurley, Jared Goff and more below. 

Patriots:

Tom Brady:

Completions: 25.5

Passing Yards: 282.5

Passing Touchdowns: 2

James White:

Rush Attempts: 3.5

Rushing Yards: 17.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes +130, No -150

Sony Michel: 

Rush Attempts: 17.5

Rushing Yards: 76.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes +120, No +140 

Julian Edelman:

Receptions: 6.5

Receiving Yards: 79.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes +120, No -140

Rob Gronkowski:

Receptions: 3.5

Receiving Yards: 49.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes +170, No -200

Rams:

Jared Goff: 

Completions: 24.5

Passing Yards: 285.5

Passing Touchdowns: 2

Todd Gurley:

Rush Attempts: 14.5

Rushing Yards: 68.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes -160, No +140

C.J. Anderson:

Rush Attempts: 10.5

Rushing Yards: 42.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes +110, No -130

Brandin Cooks:

Receptions: 5.5

Receiving Yards: 75.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes +150, No -180

Robert Woods:

Receptions: 5.5

Receiving Yards: 72.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes +150, No -180

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message