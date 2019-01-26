Super Bowl LIII will have no shortage of headliners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, as Tom Brady leads the Patriots against Todd Gurley and the Rams. The slate of big-name talents has opened a flood of possibilities for Super Bowl prop bets, from quarterback completions to sacks.

So what are the marquee player props as we approach Super Bowl Sunday? Check out the player props released by Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook for Brady, Gurley, Jared Goff and more below.

Patriots:

Tom Brady:

Completions: 25.5

Passing Yards: 282.5

Passing Touchdowns: 2

James White:

Rush Attempts: 3.5

Rushing Yards: 17.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes +130, No -150

Sony Michel:

Rush Attempts: 17.5

Rushing Yards: 76.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes +120, No +140

Julian Edelman:

Receptions: 6.5

Receiving Yards: 79.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes +120, No -140

Rob Gronkowski:

Receptions: 3.5

Receiving Yards: 49.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes +170, No -200

Rams:

Jared Goff:

Completions: 24.5

Passing Yards: 285.5

Passing Touchdowns: 2

Todd Gurley:

Rush Attempts: 14.5

Rushing Yards: 68.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes -160, No +140

C.J. Anderson:

Rush Attempts: 10.5

Rushing Yards: 42.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes +110, No -130

Brandin Cooks:

Receptions: 5.5

Receiving Yards: 75.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes +150, No -180

Robert Woods:

Receptions: 5.5

Receiving Yards: 72.5

Will He Score a TD?: Yes +150, No -180