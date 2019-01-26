Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was arrested in Queens, N.Y. early Saturday morning, and reportedly punched a police officer in the eye following his arrest, according to TMZ. Bates was reportedly arrested for refusing to pay his cab fare around 3 a.m.

The second-year linebacker reportedly punched the officer while he was preparing for a fingerprint at the police station.

"We're told while he was at the local station preparing for fingerprinting, Bates became irate and declared he didn't like one of the officers in the room," TMZ wrote on Saturday. "He then allegedly punched a sergeant ... causing a laceration above the cop's left eye."

Lions general manager Bob Quinn released a statement on Saturday.

"We are aware of the arrest of Trevor Bates earlier today in New York," Quinn said. "We have not spoken to Trevor as of yet and are still in the process of gathering more information. The Detroit Lions will have no further comment at this time."

Quinn was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft. The Maine product recorded three tackles in 2018, appearing in nine games.