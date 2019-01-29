Pop rock band Maroon 5 will take center stage as the featured act during the Super Bowl 53 halftime show in Atlanta this Sunday, and bettors will have the opportunity to wager on several Super Bowl props involving them at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Joining Maroon 5 at halftime will be rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi from Outkast.

Last year, Justin Timberlake stole the show with 11 songs, the most since he along with others including Jessica Simpson, Janet Jackson, P. Diddy, Nelly and Kid Rock last cracked double digits back in 2004. The total on number of songs performed in the halftime show this year is listed at 7.5 with the over and the under each at -120 (bet $120 to win $100). Two years ago, Lady Gaga only had time for seven songs at halftime.

In addition, "One More Night" is the +300 favorite (bet $100 to win $300) to be the first song followed by "Makes Me Wonder" at +500 and "Sugar" at +550. You can also bet on the color of Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine's top at the start of the halftime show, with black a solid -200 favorite over any other color at +150. If you think Levine will be wearing a hat at the start of the show, you can get -110 on yes compared to -130 on no.

Other popular song-related wagers on the Super Bowl 2019 prop bets board will be decided before the big game even kicks off after Gladys Knight performs the national anthem. The Atlanta native figures to take her time with her rendition, although the total is set rather low at 1:47, with the over juiced heavily at -160 and the under sitting at +120.

The national anthem has not been performed under 1:47 since Kelly Clarkson finished in 1:34 before Super Bowl 46.

Finally, the Gatorade shower betting prop is popular as well, and clear/water has emerged as the +220 favorite over the more common lime/green/yellow at +225. Clear, orange (+400) and purple (+1000) have each been dumped on the game-winning coach four times compared to three for yellow and once for blue (+400). Last year, it was yellow though, and it is worth noting that two of the previous five years no liquid was poured.

The New England Patriots are set as -145 betting favorites on the 2019 Super Bowl odds midweek, with the Los Angeles Rams +125 underdogs on the moneyline for the contest.