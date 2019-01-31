The New England Patriots are 5-0 straight up and 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Los Angeles Rams. The Patriots will try to extend their winning streak against the Rams to six en route to a Super Bowl title this Sunday in Super Bowl LIII.

New England is a 2.5-point favorite in Atlanta on the Super Bowl odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The line on this game moved drastically from when it first opened with the Rams as a 1-point favorite as early action poured in on New England. The Patriots were 2.5 point favorites within hours of the opening line being posted, but since then the line for the big game has remained steady.

The total has steadily dropped since it opened at 59. Super Bowl bets on the UNDER moved the line down to 57.5 pretty quickly after the opener, and since then it has inched down a bit more to its current spot at 56.5. New England's two postseason games have soared over their posted totals with a 37-31 win over the Chiefs and a 41-28 win over the Chargers each going OVER by more than 10 points.

Tom Brady was asked in an interview over the weekend what his odds of retiring were if he won the Super Bowl. Much to the chagrin of his AFC East rivals and the rest of the NFL, Brady answered that there was zero chance he'd be retiring. The 41-year-old reiterated his goal to play until he's 45 years old, and that goal currently seems within reach with the veteran still playing at such a high level.

Brady continues to lead the MVP betting lines on the Super Bowl props board for Sunday.

Jared Goff is 17 years younger than Brady and has the opportunity to take over Brady's spot as the second youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl if his Rams come out on top at Super Bowl LIII. Goff's production has dipped over the second half of the season as the 24-year-old has passed for less than 300 yards in each of his last four games.

There is still no news out on the status of Todd Gurley II. Sean McVay and the Rams have insisted he is healthy and his lack of usage in the NFC Championship Game was not due to injury. Time will soon tell what sort of role the running back will have in Super Bowl LIII.