The Patriots and Rams will face off in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

New England defeated Kansas City in the AFC Championship. Los Angeles advanced with a win over New Orleans in the NFC Championship.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be looking for his sixth Super Bowl title in nine appearances. It's the Patriots ninth Super Bowl in 18 years.

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will perform during the big game's halftime show. Motown legend Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem ahead of kickoff.

The game will be televised by CBS and streamed online through the network's website. Broadcasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game for CBS.