Gladys Knight cruised past the line of one minute, 47 seconds for the national anthem length prior to Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, finishing the anthem in just over two minutes. But controversy came shortly after Knight finished her rendition.

The Motown legend reportedly sang the final word of the national anthem "brave" twice, leading one sportsbook to deny bettors who had the over of their winnings, according to the Action Network's Darren Rovell.

JUST IN: There's controversy over the Gladys Knight national anthem.



One sportsbook graded the OVER as a win and then took it back.



Apparently, she might have said "BRAVE" twice.



First brave would have made it the UNDER. End of second brave would have made it the OVER. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 3, 2019

Knight is the fifth anthem singer to cross two minutes in the last seven Super Bowls. Pink's national anthem checked in at one minute, 53 seconds prior to Super Bowl LII in 2018.