Tom Brady set the NFL record for most Super Bowl appearances and wins in New England's victory over Los Angeles.
New England's 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday won't rank among the most memorable Super Bowls in recent memory, but the two teams still managed to break a slew of Super Bowl records.
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick added to their legacy as the most-decorated quarterback-coach combo in NFL history with Sunday's win. Brady now has the most Super Bowl victories in NFL history and has made the most Super Bowl appearances. Belichick has the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history.
Check out the full list of Super Bowl records below, courtesy of the Elias Sports Bureau:
SUPER BOWL RECORDS SET IN SUPER BOWL LIII
Most Appearances, Player – 9 by Tom Brady
Most Wins, Player – 6 byTom Brady
Oldest Starting QB, Winning Team – 41 by Tom Brady
Most Appearances, Head Coach – 9 by Bill Belichick
Most Wins, Head Coach – 6 by Bill Belichick
Oldest Winning Head Coach– 66 by Bill Belichick
Most Completions – 256 by Tom Brady
Most Passing Yards – 2838 by Tom Brady
Longest Punt – 65 yards by Johnny Hekker
Most Appearances – 11 by New England
Fewest Points, Both Teams – 16, New England (13) vs. Los Angeles (3)
Fewest Points, Winning Team – 13 by New England
Fewest Combined Touchdowns– 1 by New England (1) vs. Los Angeles (0)
Most Consecutive Drives Ending With A Punt– 8 by Los Angeles
SUPER BOWL RECORDS TIED IN SUPER BOWL LIII
Most Field Goals, Career – 7 by Stephen Gostkowski
Most Receptions, First Half – 7 by Julian Edelman
Most Super Bowls, Team – 6 by New England
Fewest Points – 3 by Los Angeles
Fewest Touchdowns – 0 by Los Angeles