Tracking All the Records Broken in the Patriots' Super Bowl LIII Victory

Tom Brady set the NFL record for most Super Bowl appearances and wins in New England's victory over Los Angeles. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 03, 2019

New England's 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday won't rank among the most memorable Super Bowls in recent memory, but the two teams still managed to break a slew of Super Bowl records.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick added to their legacy as the most-decorated quarterback-coach combo in NFL history with Sunday's win. Brady now has the most Super Bowl victories in NFL history and has made the most Super Bowl appearances. Belichick has the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. 

Check out the full list of Super Bowl records below, courtesy of the Elias Sports Bureau: 

SUPER BOWL RECORDS SET IN SUPER BOWL LIII

Most Appearances, Player9 by Tom Brady

Most Wins, Player – 6 byTom Brady

Oldest Starting QB, Winning Team – 41 by Tom Brady

Most Appearances, Head Coach – 9 by Bill Belichick

Most Wins, Head Coach – 6 by Bill Belichick

Oldest Winning Head Coach– 66 by Bill Belichick

Most Completions – 256 by Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards – 2838 by Tom Brady

Longest Punt – 65 yards by Johnny Hekker

Most Appearances – 11 by New England

Fewest Points, Both Teams – 16, New England (13) vs. Los Angeles (3)

Fewest Points, Winning Team – 13 by New England

Fewest Combined Touchdowns– 1 by New England (1) vs. Los Angeles (0)

Most Consecutive Drives Ending With A Punt– 8 by Los Angeles

SUPER BOWL RECORDS TIED IN SUPER BOWL LIII

Most Field Goals, Career – 7 by Stephen Gostkowski

Most Receptions, First Half – 7 by Julian Edelman

Most Super Bowls, Team – 6 by New England

Fewest Points – 3 by Los Angeles

Fewest Touchdowns – 0 by Los Angeles

