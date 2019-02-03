Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski Undecided on NFL Future After Super Bowl Win

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced he will mull his NFL future after winning his third Super Bowl on Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 03, 2019

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced he will mull his NFL future after winning his third Super Bowl on Sunday.

New England beat the Los Angeles Rams 13–3 in Super Bowl LIII. Following the game, Gronkowski said the win "would be a wonderful way to go out." He elaborated, saying the night was about celebrating and he would sit back and think about the decision in the coming weeks.

The 29-year-old Gronkowski was expected to weigh retirement at the conclusion of the 2018 season. He reportedly discussed retirement following the 2017 season, but opted to return to New England for a ninth year.

Gronkowski threatened to retire before this season after the Patriots discussed trading him to Detroit. The four-time All-Pro reportedly wouldn't play anywhere but New England. 

Celebrate the Patriots' Super Bowl win with Sports Illustrated's commemorative package

This season, Gronkowski tallied 47 passes for three touchdowns. His 52.5 yards per game in 2018 is Gronkowski's lowest mark since 2010, his rookie season in New England. In the Super Bowl, he recorded six receptions for 87 yards.

The Patriots drafted Gronkowski with the No. 42 pick in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft out of Arizona. Gronkowski recorded 68 receiving touchdowns in his first six seasons. Only two tight ends in NFL history have had more in their entire careers — Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates. 

Patriots fans, celebrate New England's sixth Super Bowl title with gear from Fanatics

The tight end has been hampered by injuries throughout his career, dealing with arm, knee and back issues. After dealing with back problems since college, he's had three back surgeries since 2009.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message