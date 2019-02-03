Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced he will mull his NFL future after winning his third Super Bowl on Sunday.

New England beat the Los Angeles Rams 13–3 in Super Bowl LIII. Following the game, Gronkowski said the win "would be a wonderful way to go out." He elaborated, saying the night was about celebrating and he would sit back and think about the decision in the coming weeks.

The 29-year-old Gronkowski was expected to weigh retirement at the conclusion of the 2018 season. He reportedly discussed retirement following the 2017 season, but opted to return to New England for a ninth year.

Gronkowski threatened to retire before this season after the Patriots discussed trading him to Detroit. The four-time All-Pro reportedly wouldn't play anywhere but New England.

This season, Gronkowski tallied 47 passes for three touchdowns. His 52.5 yards per game in 2018 is Gronkowski's lowest mark since 2010, his rookie season in New England. In the Super Bowl, he recorded six receptions for 87 yards.

The Patriots drafted Gronkowski with the No. 42 pick in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft out of Arizona. Gronkowski recorded 68 receiving touchdowns in his first six seasons. Only two tight ends in NFL history have had more in their entire careers — Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates.

The tight end has been hampered by injuries throughout his career, dealing with arm, knee and back issues. After dealing with back problems since college, he's had three back surgeries since 2009.