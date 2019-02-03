Super Bowl LIII's halftime show featured Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi—and Spongebob.

The performance featured plenty of Maroon 5's hits, as well as lead singer Adam Levine taking off his shirt.

Twitter had plenty of jokes during the halftime performance. We rounded up some of the best below.

Y’all good with that halftime show? — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 4, 2019

Soooooooo...... This halftime show though. That’s all for Travis or nah?!?!?! 🤨 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

If gentrification were a Super Bowl halftime show ... — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 4, 2019

well thank GOD we have maroon 5 to look forward to ... — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 4, 2019

Maroon 5

Pats 3

Rams 0

We all lose — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) February 4, 2019

Halftime: Maroon 5 Patriots 3 Rams 0 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 4, 2019

Who did the #Superbowl Halftime better?

Retweet for Spongebob

Like for Adam Levine pic.twitter.com/e4wClGIs70 — Jon (@MrDalekJD) February 4, 2019

IT IS HAPPENING. IT IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING. pic.twitter.com/zddsBhgUYj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2019

I know I should know this bc I actually dig their music, but why are there more than 5 people in Maroon 5? — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 4, 2019

THIS IS THE MOST ENTHUSIASTIC ANYONE’S EVER BEEN ABOUT MAROON 5 #fakefans4ever pic.twitter.com/xkkI0x9fXV — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 4, 2019

You can tell the audience on the field is paid to be there because they're rocking out to Maroon 5 like they're Pantera. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 4, 2019

So is Adam Levine gonna play that guitar or is he just wearing it pic.twitter.com/l5t3lx2MyH — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 4, 2019

Thrilled to be at a great Super Bowl party because otherwise this evening would be a waste of time... — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) February 4, 2019

I wish Missy Elliott would just fly in from the sky — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 4, 2019

Maroon 5 has called in a specialist to save their halftime show. pic.twitter.com/TqCGYHiKsp — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2019

Because everything great is actually terrible, we’re capping off one of the most exciting seasons in NFL history with a 3-0 rock fight and a Maroon 5 concert. This feels right. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) February 4, 2019

Suddenly for some reason i want to move to California 🤪 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 4, 2019

Ahead of the game, Grammy-award winner Gladys Knight performed “The Star-Spangled Banner. Chloe X Halle sang "America The Beautiful."