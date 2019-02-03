It took Wolfson awhile before she was finally able to track down Tom Brady for a postgame interview after a Super Bowl win.
Super Bowl LIII proved to be quite the slugfest between the Patriots and Rams. But perhaps no one put on as gritty of a performance as CBS' Tracy Wolfson.
Following New England's victory, Wolfson–along with a cascade of media members–crowded around Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. But it took a few minutes before Wolfson, who appeared to attempt starting her interview a few times, was able to reach Brady.
Somewhere in there is @tracywolfson battling for the Tom Brady interview. Spoiler: She got it. pic.twitter.com/FSRAj4wThW— Jamie Oakes (@JamieOakes247) February 4, 2019
Tom Brady's postgame interview with @tracywolfson on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/FMlfg5wEMK— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019
Try as she might, Wolfson was able to get to Brady. Observers and peers across the nation took to Twitter to express concern for Wolfson's well-being, as well as commend her hard-fought effort.
Yo, let’s not let the sideline reporter get crushed on live TV. I’m now genuinely concerned— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 4, 2019
You the real MVP @tracywolfson— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 4, 2019
The real MVP is @tracywolfson— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 4, 2019
Tracy Wolfson for MVP— Ben Reiter (@BenReiter) February 4, 2019
Whew. I was afraid Tracy Wolfson was gone forever.— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) February 4, 2019
Everybody, check the bottoms of your shoes for Tracy Wolfson, please.— Mike Casazza (@mikecasazza) February 4, 2019
Somebody get @tracywolfson a gift certificate for a massage after that beating in the scrum.— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 4, 2019
Tracy Wolfson deserves a raise after this. Seriously— Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) February 4, 2019
Some team might want to consider Tracy Wolfson as its short-yardage back.— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) February 4, 2019
Amazing work by @tracywolfson on Brady interview…she never gave up her ground especially with so many moving pieces. Incredible work as usual…— Victor Rojas (@VictorRojas) February 4, 2019
Some expressed displeasure with CBS' attempt to conduct a postgame interview immediately after the game ended. And some cracked some jokes.
My MVP vote goes to @tracywolfson Neither team battled as hard in the trenches as she just did.— Jennifer Floyd Engel (@engeljen) February 4, 2019
I just hope @tracywolfson isn't claustrophobic. I'm having anxiety for her from my couch.— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 4, 2019
i dont like this Scrum Cam.— A Winter's Blinn (@NHLBlinn) February 4, 2019
And that's why the Final Four does it right. Makes no sense that the NFL allows cameras to crush the celebration after a win. Let the players and coaches celebrate and then let the rights holder reporter of the broadcast (@tracywolfson) do the postgame interview. Simple. https://t.co/bLJ2D2nian— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) February 4, 2019
That poor CBS reporter pic.twitter.com/NjtwjBOwe1— #1 Marie Kondo Fan (@KenJac) February 4, 2019
It was quite the way to cap off the NFL season. The Patriots earned their sixth championship in franchise history. And Tracy Wolfson was deemed a champion in her own right.