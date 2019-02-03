Super Bowl LIII proved to be quite the slugfest between the Patriots and Rams. But perhaps no one put on as gritty of a performance as CBS' Tracy Wolfson.

Following New England's victory, Wolfson–along with a cascade of media members–crowded around Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. But it took a few minutes before Wolfson, who appeared to attempt starting her interview a few times, was able to reach Brady.

Somewhere in there is @tracywolfson battling for the Tom Brady interview. Spoiler: She got it. pic.twitter.com/FSRAj4wThW — Jamie Oakes (@JamieOakes247) February 4, 2019

Try as she might, Wolfson was able to get to Brady. Observers and peers across the nation took to Twitter to express concern for Wolfson's well-being, as well as commend her hard-fought effort.

Yo, let’s not let the sideline reporter get crushed on live TV. I’m now genuinely concerned — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 4, 2019

You the real MVP @tracywolfson — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 4, 2019

The real MVP is @tracywolfson — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 4, 2019

Tracy Wolfson for MVP — Ben Reiter (@BenReiter) February 4, 2019

Whew. I was afraid Tracy Wolfson was gone forever. — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) February 4, 2019

Everybody, check the bottoms of your shoes for Tracy Wolfson, please. — Mike Casazza (@mikecasazza) February 4, 2019

Somebody get @tracywolfson a gift certificate for a massage after that beating in the scrum. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 4, 2019

Tracy Wolfson deserves a raise after this. Seriously — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) February 4, 2019

Some team might want to consider Tracy Wolfson as its short-yardage back. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) February 4, 2019

Amazing work by @tracywolfson on Brady interview…she never gave up her ground especially with so many moving pieces. Incredible work as usual… — Victor Rojas (@VictorRojas) February 4, 2019

Some expressed displeasure with CBS' attempt to conduct a postgame interview immediately after the game ended. And some cracked some jokes.

My MVP vote goes to @tracywolfson Neither team battled as hard in the trenches as she just did. — Jennifer Floyd Engel (@engeljen) February 4, 2019

I just hope @tracywolfson isn't claustrophobic. I'm having anxiety for her from my couch. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 4, 2019

i dont like this Scrum Cam. — A Winter's Blinn (@NHLBlinn) February 4, 2019

And that's why the Final Four does it right. Makes no sense that the NFL allows cameras to crush the celebration after a win. Let the players and coaches celebrate and then let the rights holder reporter of the broadcast (@tracywolfson) do the postgame interview. Simple. https://t.co/bLJ2D2nian — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) February 4, 2019

That poor CBS reporter pic.twitter.com/NjtwjBOwe1 — #1 Marie Kondo Fan (@KenJac) February 4, 2019

It was quite the way to cap off the NFL season. The Patriots earned their sixth championship in franchise history. And Tracy Wolfson was deemed a champion in her own right.