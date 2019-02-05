Putting up just three points on the scoreboard in Super Bowl 53 may haunt the Los Angeles Rams for years to come, but they are still the +700 second choice (bet $100 to win $700) to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy next season on the Super Bowl 54 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Sean McVay's team will have to make some minor adjustments and fend off some tough competition in the NFC though in order to return to the big game, which is no easy task for the Los Angeles head coach or his players.

The Rams are expected to lose some key personnel on defense this offseason, but getting quarterback Jared Goff to take the next step in his development figures to be the top priority for McVay and his staff. Goff will be entering the final year of his rookie contract, so McVay will need to decide if he is the right guy for the job moving forward.

The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will not have the same issue - in the short term anyway - because future Hall of Famer Tom Brady will be back for at least another season as he attempts to lead the franchise to a record seventh NFL title.

Brady's status after becoming the only player in league history to win a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy by beating Los Angeles last Sunday night has helped solidify New England as the +650 favorite to repeat as champion in Super Bowl 54 next February.

The Patriots have made eight straight conference championship game appearances, but oddsmakers believe they will be challenged by a pair of improved AFC West teams next year in the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. New England defeated Kansas City and Los Angeles in the playoffs en route to winning Super Bowl 53.

The Chiefs and Chargers should both be better in 2019, one of the reasons they are each listed as +800 co-third choices to win Super Bowl 54. However, the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are two good sleeper picks in the AFC as well at +1100 and +4000, respectively. Either the Colts or Texans will likely take the AFC South title, making them intriguing wagers to go all the way to Miami and win it all at those odds.

In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints are another top contender to win the title next season as the fifth choice overall at +1000 on the Super Bowl 54 betting futures. The Saints saw their season end in disappointing fashion with a 26-23 overtime loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, but they should again be a force as long as quarterback Drew Brees can stay healthy and avoid showing signs of his age.

The Chicago Bears (+1200), Green Bay Packers (+1800), Minnesota Vikings (+2000), Dallas Cowboys (+2000) and Philadelphia Eagles (+2000) are also in the mix to dethrone Los Angeles in the NFC and win the Super Bowl.