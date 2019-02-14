Report: Colin Kaepernick, Tim Tebow Turned Down AAF Offers

Kaepernick, 31, hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2016. Meanwhile, Tebow, 31, is in pursuit of reaching the major leagues.

By Kaelen Jones
February 14, 2019

The Alliance of American Football reportedly reached out to former NFL starting quarterbacks Colin Kaepernick and Tim Tebow, but was turned down by both, according to The Athletic's Lindsay Jones.

AAF co-founder Bill Polian told Jones that league CEO Charlie Ebersol contacted Kaepernick to gauge his interest in playing. "I don't know what transpired, but he's obviously not playing," Polian said.

Kaepernick hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2016. The former 49er quarterback began protesting police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem that season, and has gone unsigned each of the past two offseasons.

Polian told Jones that he contacted Tebow directly, but the former Heisman Trophy winner declined.

Tebow was one of 13 minor players within the New York Mets system invited to participate with the major league club during spring training. He last appeared in an NFL game in 2012.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message