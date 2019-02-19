Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Wide Receiver and Steelers President Meet, Agree to Move On

Find out the latest news and rumors surrounding wide receiver Antonio Brown.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 19, 2019

After saying goodbye to Pittsburgh fans in a Twitter video last week, wide receiver Antonio Brown appears to be on the move. 

Brown shared that he met with Steelers owner Art Rooney II on Tuesday and the two parties agreed that it is best for Brown to move on. It was reported that the team has agreed to work on a potential trade. 

Brown has been with the Steelers since he was drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He finished last season with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns in as many games.

Here's the latest rumors and news related to Brown:

• The Steelers have agreed to work on a potential trade with Antonio Brown, but the wide receiver and his agent Drew Rosenhaus do not have permission to speak with other teams. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Antonio Brown met with Steelers owner Art Rooney II on Tuesday and the two parties agreed that it is best for Brown to move on (Antonio Brown

• Drew Rosenhaus, Steelers’ general manager Kevin Colbert and executive Omar Kahn joined the "cordial" meeting (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Antonio Brown posted a nine-plus-minute Instagram video on Tuesday morning in which he tells viewers, "If your team got guaranteed money, tell them to call me." (Antonio Brown

