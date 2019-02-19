Kanas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke publicly on Tuesday about former teammate Kareem Hunt and his new deal with the Cleveland Browns.

"It's something where he gets another opportunity," Mahomes said, according to the Associated Press's Tom Withers. "I'm sure they will have things that he needs to do off the field in order to be on the field playing. Kareem is a great player, great running back."

Hunt was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list and released in early December after TMZ Sports released hotel footage that showed the star running back attacking a woman in a Cleveland hotel back in February.

In an interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, Hunt apologized for his actions and for lying to Kansas City in his initial conversations with the organization.

Mahomes and Hunt came to Kansas City as members of the 2017 draft class, forming a tight friendship and often sharing their hopes of leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win. Mahomes said that he spoke to Hunt immediately after his release but did not share what was said during the conversation.

Hunt signed a one-year deal worth more than $1 million with the Browns on Feb. 11

“We fully understand and respect the complexity of questions and issues in signing a player with Kareem’s history and do not condone his actions," Dorsey said in a statement upon signing Hunt. "Given what we know about Kareem through our extensive research, we believe he deserves a second chance but certainly with the understanding that he has to go through critical and essential steps to become a performing member of this organization, aside from what the NFL determines from their ongoing investigation. We fully understand that Kareem is subject to discipline by the NFL. Here at the Browns, there is a detailed plan with expectations laid out that he understands and must follow, because any similar incident will not be tolerated. We will support Kareem through this process and utilize our resources, however permitted, to help him become successful on and off the field as long as he continues to show the commitment necessary to represent this organization.”

Last season, Hunt tallied 824 yards and seven touchdowns through 11 games for the Chiefs. Hunt led the NFL in rushing with the Chiefs as a rookie in 2017, recording 1,327 yards.