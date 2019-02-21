When Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray decided to enter the NFL Draft rather than immediately pursue an MLB career instead, oddsmakers got right to work trying to figure out what teams would be the best fit for him.

As of now, the Miami Dolphins are solid +150 favorites (bet $100 to win $150) to pick him at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, although that could change before April 25.

The Dolphins will have a new head coach this year in Brian Flores while incumbent starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill appears to be on his way out due to a history of injuries and inconsistent play. Miami is also hosting the Super Bowl, so pressure is on for Flores to turn things around quickly and compete with his former employer - the New England Patriots - who have won the AFC East a record 10 straight seasons.

Of course there are other teams picking ahead of the Dolphins that are in the market for a rookie quarterback as well, most notably the New York Giants, who will select No. 6 overall. New York is listed with two other teams, the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars, as the second choice for the former Oklahoma Sooner at +500.

Meanwhile, the OVER/UNDER on Murray's draft position is currently 9.5, with the OVER a strong -200 favorite (bet $200 to win $100) and the UNDER paying off at +150.

Defensive end Nick Bosa from the Ohio State Buckeyes remains a strong -175 favorite on the 2019 NFL Draft odds to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. But Murray is right behind him at +300 because the Cardinals are still in consideration with new offensive-minded head coach Kliff Kingsbury aboard.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams of the Alabama Crimson Tide is the third choice to be taken with the first pick following Murray at +400.

Bosa is a virtual lock to be the No. 1 pick as the best bet on the board, whether Arizona takes him or another team like the Oakland Raiders trades up for his services. Murray may be the most intriguing name in the draft, but it is hard to imagine him going any higher than fourth overall, where Jon Gruden and the Raiders sit right now.

The Giants make a lot of sense too, although they have been linked to another former Buckeye and signal caller in Dwayne Haskins, who led the nation with 4,831 passing yards last year.