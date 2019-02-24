The new Alliance of American Football league is only in its third week of action and there's already one play that should be nominated for catch of the year.

During halftime of Sunday's Orlando Apollos-Memphis Express game, fans were entertained with dogs trying to catch frisbees on the football field. One dog stole the show with an incredible 83-yard catch. After starting in the end zone, the athletic pup ran nearly the entire length of the football field to nail the catch.

Someone sign this dog NOW pic.twitter.com/WkKVW8uLbE — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 25, 2019

This dog certainly deserves an award for his skills that rival Buddy in 1998's "Air Bud: Golden Receiver."