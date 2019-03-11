NFL Free Agency Grades: Tyrann Mathieu-Eric Berry Pairing Could Blossom into NFL's Best Safety Duo

Tyrann Mathieu joins new DC Steve Spagnuolo and Eric Berry to form a safety tandem that could rival the Legion of Boom Seahawks.

By Conor Orr
March 11, 2019

TYRANN MATHIEU, SAFETY

From: Houston Texans

To: Kansas City Chiefs

Contract: Three years, $42 million

Breakdown: The safety market has gone the way of Lazarus. After bottoming out in 2018, we’ve seen two players both reset the market in a matter of hours to open the legal tampering period in 2019.

While Landon Collins got the years (6) from Washington, Mathieu’s three-year, $42 million deal in Kansas City puts him back into free agency before his 30th — theoretically the goal of anyone who signs one of these things believing they’ll be there for the duration of the contract. It also gives the Chiefs a quick evaluation period on a good player, plus an instant injection of energy and improvisation in the secondary.

Despite pawing at the safety market at the trade deadline last year, the Chiefs may end up in a better place with Mathieu, who will turn 27 just before training camp.

He’s an ideal fit for new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who likes players that can react quickly after the snap and won’t need to be constrained by as many strict coverage rules. He also pairs with Eric Berry who, if healthy, would give Kansas City the best safety tandem on paper since the height of the Legion of Boom Seahawks back in the early 2010s. While there is sure to be some contractual arm wrestling there — I cannot imagine being able to sustain two of the five biggest cap hits in the league at one position, even if you deal Dee Ford and cut Justin Houston — and imagining those two in a defensive backfield together should be intimidating for even the division’s most tenured quarterbacks.

This should stomp out many of the matchup problems the Chiefs should face within the division and give them an extra hand against Oakland’s newly revamped passing game.

Grade: B

NFL

