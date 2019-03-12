NFL Free Agency Grades: Teddy Bridgewater Decides to Stay in New Orleans

Chris Graythen/Getty

Quickly

  • The top backup QB is off the market, as Teddy Bridgewater has decided to return to New Orleans behind Drew Brees.
By Conor Orr
March 12, 2019

Conor Orr is writing up grades for every major NFL free agency signing here. Below is his grade for the Saints re-signing of QB Teddy Bridgewater.

Teddy Bridgewater
From: New Orleans Saints
To: New Orleans Saints
Contract: TBD

Breakdown: Good for the Saints. Bridgewater reportedly had some interest from the Dolphins, which may have offered him a chance to see extended snaps in 2019. Instead, he’s digging in on the belief that he’s the long-term answer to Drew Brees if and when the future Hall of Famer retires.

It’s interesting that, after a year where Nick Foles caused a cataclysmic shock to the backup quarterback market, this was supposed to be a tempo-setting class of starting quarterbacks. Outside of Foles, though, and the early trade for Joe Flacco at his present salary, there hasn’t been any major financial shifts in the market. After watching Bridgewater during his extended preseason run, I figured that this would be his chance to jump into a starting role, but there is something to be said about the quality of jobs opening and the potential for long-term stability.

Miami may very well draft a quarterback, and it’s better to be waiting in the wings behind an aging starter than treading water in front of a highly-drafted rookie.

If nothing else, Bridgewater staying in New Orleans takes the best backup off the list. With Josh McCown’s future up in the air, and his skyrocketing stock as a future coach in the league, Bridgewater was going to be in demand as either a placeholder starting quarterback or high-end backup the closer we got to the draft.

Grade: B

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message