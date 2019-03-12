Conor Orr is writing up grades for every major NFL free agency signing here. Below is his grade for the Saints re-signing of QB Teddy Bridgewater.

Teddy Bridgewater

From: New Orleans Saints

To: New Orleans Saints

Contract: TBD

Breakdown: Good for the Saints. Bridgewater reportedly had some interest from the Dolphins, which may have offered him a chance to see extended snaps in 2019. Instead, he’s digging in on the belief that he’s the long-term answer to Drew Brees if and when the future Hall of Famer retires.

It’s interesting that, after a year where Nick Foles caused a cataclysmic shock to the backup quarterback market, this was supposed to be a tempo-setting class of starting quarterbacks. Outside of Foles, though, and the early trade for Joe Flacco at his present salary, there hasn’t been any major financial shifts in the market. After watching Bridgewater during his extended preseason run, I figured that this would be his chance to jump into a starting role, but there is something to be said about the quality of jobs opening and the potential for long-term stability.

Miami may very well draft a quarterback, and it’s better to be waiting in the wings behind an aging starter than treading water in front of a highly-drafted rookie.

If nothing else, Bridgewater staying in New Orleans takes the best backup off the list. With Josh McCown’s future up in the air, and his skyrocketing stock as a future coach in the league, Bridgewater was going to be in demand as either a placeholder starting quarterback or high-end backup the closer we got to the draft.

Grade: B

