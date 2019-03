Rapper Meek Mill commented on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft solicitation of prostitution when speaking to The New York Times on Friday. Jupiter (Fla.) police charged Kraft in connection to an investigation of Florida massage parlors that were used for prostitution and human trafficking.

Mill defended Kraft amid his recent scandal, revealing that he has spoken with Kraft "probably 30 times" since Feb. 22.

"I am from the ghettos of America, and he is one of the most powerful billionaires,” Mill said. “He is more down-to-earth and relatable than I expected him to be.”

“They aligned his name with a different set of charges that weren’t tied to him at all,” he added.

Mill wasn't the only celebrity to voice their support of Kraft to the Times. Country singer Kenny Chesney called Kraft "a very strong mentor in my life." Former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe said Kraft was being "smeared" by the media.

Kraft and Mill have been linked since the Patriots owner visited Mill at a Pennsylvania prison in April 2018. Mill became a symbol for criminal justice reform activists amidst serving a 2-4 year sentence for violations of his probation conditions.

Mill and Kraft were also members of The Reform Alliance, a coalition featuring rapper Jay-Z and Philadelphia Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin, which pledged $50 million towards criminal justice reform.