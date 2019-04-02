Report: Russell Wilson Gives Seahawks April 15 Deadline for New Contract

Wilson enters 2019 on the final year of an $87.6 million contract. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 02, 2019

Russell Wilson gave the Seahawks a deadline of April 15th to complete negotiations for a new contract, according to the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

Wilson enters 2019 on the final year of his four-year, $87.6 million deal signed in July 2015. Seattle and Wilson "have had some negotiations in recent days," per Condotta. 

The NC State and Wisconsin product is currently the 12th-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. He could play under the franchise tag in each of the next three seasons with a 2020 salary of just over $30 million under the tag. 

Wilson was drafted by Seattle in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. He won Super Bowl XLVIII over the Broncos in February 2014 and lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX

Wilson has thrown 196 touchdowns in 112 games as Seattle's starter, going 75–36–1. He has not missed a start since entering the league in 2012.

