Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen Throw-Off Is Something We All Need in Our Lives

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes thinks it would take an 85-yard throw to win a throw-off against Bills QB Josh Allen.

By Kaelen Jones
April 05, 2019

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might have the best arm in pro football. There might be only one player in the NFL whose arm strength is comparable—Bills QB Josh Allen—but even Mahomes doesn't appear convinced that the Buffalo signal-caller is really on his level (which is an absurd level to be on, to be fair).

Back in February, Allen apparently challenged Mahomes to a throwing competition during a radio interview, which the Kansas City gunslinger caught wind of on Twitter and asked when such a competition would occur.

On Wednesday night, Mahomes was asked about a potential throw-off with Allen again during a charity dinner.

"Josh is a great dude, but no one that I've known has been able to throw a ball farther than me," Mahomes said, per Alex Brasky of the Batavia Daily News. "I've never seen Josh throw in person but maybe next offseason we can set something up."

Yes, please.

There is nothing prettier than a 6'3", 230-pound quarterback slinging a football 70 yards through the air. Nothing except for said large quarterback throwing a football far competing with a larger quarterback (Allen is listed 6'5", 237 pounds) throwing a football 70 yards through the air.

Or perhaps that's underselling it?

"Hopefully, I can get him to come down to Kansas City, and we can do something for charity," Mahomes said. "It's going to take at least 85 yards to win (the throw-off)."

Yes, please. Football, please come back soon.

