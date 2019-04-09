The NFL released its 2019 preseason schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

The preseason kicks off on Aug. 1 with the Hall of Fame Game between the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons.

Here are a few notable games to look out for:

• Week 1: Bill Belichick and the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots will face off against former assistant Matt Patricia.

• Week 2: The Eagles will take on former Super Bowl winning quarterback Nick Foles and his new Jaguars.

• Week 4: Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers will face off in a Chiefs-Packers contest.

Week 1: August 8-12

New York Jets at New York Giants

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders

Week 2: Aug. 15-19

Chicago at New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (FOX 8/18)

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals (ESPN 8/15)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars

New England at Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (ESPN 8/19)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS 8/18)

Week 3: Aug. 22-25

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (CBS 8/23)

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Washington Redskins at Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX 8/22)

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (NBC 8/25)

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4: Aug. 29-30

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

New York Giants at New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

The regular season will begin on September 5.