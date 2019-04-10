Jack Del Rio: Antonio Brown Will Be 'Pain in the A---' for Raiders

Del Rio said Brown's talent comes with a price.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 10, 2019

Former Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio thinks wide receiver Antonio Brown will be a "pain in the a--" for the team to deal with this season.

Speaking with NFL.com's Brooke Cersosimo, Del Rio touched on many subjects surrounding his former team, including their acquisition of Brown.

"I love the talent, but [Antonio Brown] has clearly shown that he's going to be a pain in the a--," Del Rio said. "He's a very talented guy and I would love to have him. I would work with him, no problem. If [players] have talent, you tend to tolerate it a little bit, unless it becomes disruptive to your team. He's going to have to learn that to really help the team. If he continues doing the things he's been doing, just like he upset the Steelers, he's going to upset the next team he's on."

The 30-year-old Brown missed the regular-season finale against the Bengals due to a reported dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown opted to sit out of practice during the week following the heated argument.

Later, Brown said the conflict was caused due to the franchise quarterback's “owner mentality” and the fact that teammates can’t call him out, “otherwise they meal ticket gone."

Del Rio added that he expects Brown will "continue to get chances to be special until his skills deteriorate."

"That's when people will get tired of him," he said.

Brown was with the Steelers since he was drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He finished this season with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games.

