The Chargers are bringing back their powder blue uniforms as their primary home threads in 2019, the team announced. Los Angeles will pair a gold facemask with the powder blue jersey.

Powder blue has been a Chargers staple since 1968, though largely as an alternate since the 1980s. It will become Los Angeles's primary uniform in 2019, though, as the Chargers spend their third year away from San Diego.

Quarterback Philip Rivers led Los Angeles to its first playoff appearance since 2013 last year. The Chargers defeated the Ravens in the AFC Wild Card before losing to the Patriots in the divisional round. Los Angeles went 12–4 in the regular season.

Perhaps a return to the Chargers' roots will bring them their first Lombardi Trophy. They have reached the Super Bowl just once, losing to the 49ers in 1994.