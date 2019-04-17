The NFL announced the league's 2019 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

Ten NFL teams received five prime-time games this year, including the Patriots, Bears, Cowboys, Chiefs, Steelers and Rams. The Eagles, Vikings, Seahawks and Packers also earned five prime-time nods.

The Browns, Chargers and Saints each have four.

The Packers will open the 2019 season against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night on NBC, while the Patriots will raise the championship banner on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers in Week 1.

Find a full list of each team's games, dates and opponents for the 2019 slate below.

Week 1

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday Night Football)

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

Washington Redskins vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins

Tennesee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots (Sunday Night Football)

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football)

Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders (Monday Night Football)

Week 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (Thursday Night Football)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants

Chicago Bears vs. Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals vs. Baltimore Ravens

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

Jacksonvill Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Oakland Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday Night Football)

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (Monday Night Football)

Week 3

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday Night Football)

Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

Oakland Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffao Bills

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns (Sunday Night Football)

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Redskins (Monday Night Football)

Week 4

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football)

Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints (Sunday Night Football)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football)

Week 5

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (Thursday Night Football)

Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants

New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots vs. Washington Redskins

Chicago Bears vs. Oakland Raiders

Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravems vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)

Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Football)

Week 6

New York Giants vs. New England Patriots (Thursday Night Football)

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

Washington Redskins vs. Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (International)

New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday Night Football)

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers (Monday Night Football)

Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (Thursday Night Football)

Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Redskins

New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Oakland Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens vs. Seattle Seahawks

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football)

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets (Monday Night Football)

Week 8

Washington Redskins vs. Minnesota Vikings (Thursday Night Football)

New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots

New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Oakland Raiders vs. Houston Texans

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)

Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football)

Week 9

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Thursday Night Football)

Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Redskins vs. Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions vs. Oakland Raiders

Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Tennessee Titans vs. Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (International)

New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football)

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (Monday Night Football)

Week 10

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Oakland Raiders (Thursday Night Football)

New York Giants vs. New York Jets

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennesee Titans

Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football)

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Football)

Week 11

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (Thursday Night Football)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions

New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins

Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Oakland Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday Night Football)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Monday Night Football)

Week 12

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans (Thursday Night Football)

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots

New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Washington Redskins

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns

Oakland Raiders vs. New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers vs.Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday Night Football)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)

Week 13

Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thanksgiving)

Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giant

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins

Washington Redskins vs. Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens

New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans (Sunday Night Football)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks (Monday Night Football)

Week 14

Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday Night Football)

Washington Redskins vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Oakland Raiders

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday Night Football)

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Monday Night Football)

Week 15

New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football)

Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Oakland Raiders

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants

Oakland Raiders vs. Washington Redskins

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday Night Football)

Indianapolis Colts vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football)

Week 16

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins

Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos

Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets

New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Week 17

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys

Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks