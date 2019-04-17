See every NFL team's regular season games for 2019.
The NFL announced the league's 2019 regular season schedule on Wednesday.
Ten NFL teams received five prime-time games this year, including the Patriots, Bears, Cowboys, Chiefs, Steelers and Rams. The Eagles, Vikings, Seahawks and Packers also earned five prime-time nods.
The Browns, Chargers and Saints each have four.
The Packers will open the 2019 season against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night on NBC, while the Patriots will raise the championship banner on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers in Week 1.
Find a full list of each team's games, dates and opponents for the 2019 slate below.
Week 1
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday Night Football)
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
Washington Redskins vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions
Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings
Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins
Tennesee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns
Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots (Sunday Night Football)
Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football)
Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders (Monday Night Football)
Week 2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (Thursday Night Football)
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants
Chicago Bears vs. Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers
New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals vs. Baltimore Ravens
San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
Jacksonvill Jaguars vs. Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Oakland Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday Night Football)
Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (Monday Night Football)
Week 3
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Thursday Night Football)
Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers
Oakland Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings
Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals
New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffao Bills
New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns (Sunday Night Football)
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Redskins (Monday Night Football)
Week 4
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football)
Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions
Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos
Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints (Sunday Night Football)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football)
Week 5
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks (Thursday Night Football)
Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants
New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles
New England Patriots vs. Washington Redskins
Chicago Bears vs. Oakland Raiders
Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans
Baltimore Ravems vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)
Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Football)
Week 6
New York Giants vs. New England Patriots (Thursday Night Football)
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings
Washington Redskins vs. Miami Dolphins
Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (International)
New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks vs. Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday Night Football)
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers (Monday Night Football)
Week 7
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (Thursday Night Football)
Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants
San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Redskins
New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions
Oakland Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens vs. Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football)
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets (Monday Night Football)
Week 8
Washington Redskins vs. Minnesota Vikings (Thursday Night Football)
New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears
Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots
New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Oakland Raiders vs. Houston Texans
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts
Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday Night Football)
Week 9
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Thursday Night Football)
Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Redskins vs. Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions vs. Oakland Raiders
Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Tennessee Titans vs. Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks
New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos
Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (International)
New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football)
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (Monday Night Football)
Week 10
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Oakland Raiders (Thursday Night Football)
New York Giants vs. New York Jets
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
Arizona Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns
Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennesee Titans
Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football)
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (Monday Night Football)
Week 11
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns (Thursday Night Football)
Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions
New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles
New York Jets vs. Washington Redskins
Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings
Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Oakland Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts
Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday Night Football)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Monday Night Football)
Week 12
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans (Thursday Night Football)
Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots
New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions vs. Washington Redskins
Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns
Oakland Raiders vs. New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers vs.Cincinnati Bengals
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday Night Football)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night Football)
Week 13
Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thanksgiving)
Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giant
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Miami Dolphins
Washington Redskins vs. Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens
New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos
Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans (Sunday Night Football)
Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks (Monday Night Football)
Week 14
Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears (Thursday Night Football)
Washington Redskins vs. Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals
Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans vs. Oakland Raiders
Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sunday Night Football)
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Monday Night Football)
Week 15
New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football)
Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers
Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Oakland Raiders
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants
Oakland Raiders vs. Washington Redskins
Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday Night Football)
Indianapolis Colts vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football)
Week 16
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions vs. Denver Broncos
Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets
New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)
Week 17
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens
New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys
Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks