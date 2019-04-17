Sunday Night Football Schedule 2019: Games, Dates, Matchups

Find out all the games on the 2019's season Sunday night slate.

By Emily Caron
April 17, 2019

The NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5. Three days later, this season's Sunday Night Football games will begin, which will be broadcast by NBC.

The New England Patriots will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the season at Gillette Stadium.

See the full schedule below:

Sunday Night Football Schedule 2019

Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots

Week 2: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 3: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 5: Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs 

Week 6: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 7: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 8: Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9: New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 10: Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 11: Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 12: Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13: New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans

Week 14: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 15: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 16: Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs

