Find out all the games on the 2019's season Sunday night slate.
The NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5. Three days later, this season's Sunday Night Football games will begin, which will be broadcast by NBC.
The New England Patriots will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the season at Gillette Stadium.
See the full schedule below:
Sunday Night Football Schedule 2019
Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots
Week 2: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 3: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 5: Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 7: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 8: Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 9: New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 10: Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 11: Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 12: Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 13: New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans
Week 14: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 15: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 16: Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs