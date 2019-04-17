The New England Patriots have company atop the odds to win Super Bowl 54, with the Kansas City Chiefs joining them as co-favorites on those futures at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com heading into the NFL Draft.

The Patriots and Chiefs are both set at +700 (wager $100 to win $700) on the Super Bowl 54 odds, with Kansas City set to seek some revenge in the season ahead after they lost to New England by a score of 37-31 in the 2019 AFC Championship Game. Tom Brady and the Patriots went on to win Super Bowl 53 by a 13-3 score over the Los Angeles Rams.

And the Rams are third on the latest Super Bowl 54 betting futures at +900, where they're joined by the New Orleans Saints, with the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns then both set at a line of +1200. The Browns have made significant gains on the futures this offseason, especially since adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a trade with the New York Giants. That adds a star player to the arsenal of second-year QB Baker Mayfield.

The Philadelphia Eagles are then a step back at +1400 odds, with the Los Angeles Chargers at +1600, the Indianapolis Colts at +1800, the Dallas Cowboys at +2000, and the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers all at +2200 on

. The Steelers have lost both Antonio Brown (to the Oakland Raiders) and Le'Veon Bell (to the New York Jets) this offseason, and their win total for the 2019 season sits at only 8.5 victories.

The Steelers' loss has been the Raiders and the Jets' gains, but they are still back at +6600 and +8000, respectively, on the odds to win Super Bowl 54 at the sportsbooks. For the Jets that puts them ahead of only five other teams, with Arizona, Buffalo, and Washington all at +10000, and Cincinnati and Miami tied at the bottom of the futures board at odds of +12500.

One of those five-digit longshots, though, has the top pick in this month's NFL Draft, with the Cardinals favored to take Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray. Arizona selected USC quarterback Josh Rosen early in the first round last year, and he could be trade fodder for the team this month. Arizona went just 3-13 straight up and 7-8-1 against the spread last season.