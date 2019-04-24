Paul George On Damian Lillard's Game-Winning 3: 'That's a Bad Shot'

Paul George doesn't think Damian Lillard's game-winning 3-pointer was a good shot. 

By Scooby Axson
April 24, 2019

When Damian Lillard pulled up from 37-feet to end Game 5 of the Porltand Trail Blazers' Western Conference first round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it sent the social media world ablaze and sent the Thunder to an early summer vacation.

Lillard finished with 50 points in the 118-115 victory, as the Trail Blazers advanced to the second round after being swept in last year's playoffs.

Thunder forwad Paul George, who guarded Lillard on that final shot, was asked in the postgame press conference if he could live with the results letting a player shoot a game winning from that distance.

"Yeah, that's a bad shot," George, who finished with 36 points in the loss said. "I don't care what anyone says. That's a bad shot. But he made it. That story will be told that it was bad shot and you have to live with it."

The Trail Blazers will face the winner of the Denver Nuggets–San Antonio Spurs series. Denver leads that series 3–2 with Game 6 set for Thursday night in San Antonio. 

