After sliding out of the first round Thursday, Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf heard his name called Friday when the Seahawks took him No. 64 overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

Questions surrounding Metcalf's versatility and polish as a route-runner likely caused him to slip behind receivers Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry, who went No. 25 and No. 32, respectively, in the first round. According to SI's MMQB staff, Metcalf's lack of change-of-direction speed, his injury history and his limited potential route tree are causes for concern. Some argue Metcalf's Ole Miss teammate A.J. Brown is the more-refined pass-catcher and the better prospect.

Still, Metcalf has breathtaking speed and a rare ability to separate deep down the field, which makes him an intriguing prospect at his size (6'3" and 228 pounds). Here's what Seahawk fans should look forward to seeing from their new wideout.

He is a physical freak

Few players can match Metcalf's eye-popping combination of physical tools. He's built like a linebacker, but he can fly. His 40-yard dash time of 4.33 seconds is in the 95th percentile for wide receivers, which is doubly impressive when you consider he's in the 95th percentile for weight too. As far as wide receivers go, Metcalf's broad jump, bench press and other measurables are some of the best ever. On the field, these numbers translate to home-run plays down the field, which stretches the defense and opens up space for other receivers. Whenever Metcalf is split out wide, you almost have to shade a safety over to his side.

Metcalf also claims he has 1.9% body fat. Seriously, look at this (Metcalf is on the left):

DK Metcalf has somehow gotten bigger since last we saw him pic.twitter.com/DdkEZ2my6g — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) February 11, 2019

His route-running needs work

For all his straight-line speed, Metcalf's lateral quickness is virtually nonexistent at this stage in his career. His three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle times are in the second and third percentiles for receivers, meaning it's difficult for him to get open on routes that involve sharp cuts and precise footwork. For context, those three-cone and shuttle times are worse than Tom Brady's. So while Metcalf will make an instant impact on fly routes and deeper patterns, he'll need time to hone his short-to-intermediate route tree.