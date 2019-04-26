Former Georgia receiver Mecole Hardman discussed a series of homophobic tweets from his past after being selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday.

Hardman tweeted a multiple homophobic sentiments from 2012-16, largely posted before he joined the Bulldogs in 2016.

"That’s a long time ago,” Hardman told the Kansas City Star's Brooke Pryor. “That’s probably immature of me at the time to tweet things like that. That’s my fault for doing that. I came a long way from that. That’s not who I am today."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also noted Hardman's previous tweets on Friday.

“He was a kid,” Reid said. “He said some things he shouldn’t have said. Kids do that. I’ve had a lot of kids, and I’ve got a lot of grandkids. They can surprise me with some things. That’s part of growing up.”

Hardman caught 60 passes and tallied 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons with Georgia. He was Kansas City's first selection in the 2019 draft, preceding Virginia safety Juan Thornhill and Western Illinois defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.