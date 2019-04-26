Chiefs Draft Pick Mecole Hardman Discusses Homophobic Tweets: 'That’s Not Who I Am'

Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hardman posted a series of homophobic tweets from 2012-16. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 26, 2019

Former Georgia receiver Mecole Hardman discussed a series of homophobic tweets from his past after being selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday. 

Hardman tweeted a multiple homophobic sentiments from 2012-16, largely posted before he joined the Bulldogs in 2016. 

"That’s a long time ago,” Hardman told the Kansas City Star's Brooke Pryor. “That’s probably immature of me at the time to tweet things like that. That’s my fault for doing that. I came a long way from that. That’s not who I am today."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also noted Hardman's previous tweets on Friday. 

“He was a kid,” Reid said. “He said some things he shouldn’t have said. Kids do that. I’ve had a lot of kids, and I’ve got a lot of grandkids. They can surprise me with some things. That’s part of growing up.”

Hardman caught 60 passes and tallied 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons with Georgia. He was Kansas City's first selection in the 2019 draft, preceding Virginia safety Juan Thornhill and Western Illinois defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message