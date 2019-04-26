Chiefs Suspend Tyreek Hill After Release of Disturbing Audio Recording

Tyreek Hill is being investigated over child abuse allegations.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 26, 2019

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has announced wide receiver, "Tyreek Hill will not be partaking in any team activities," according to multiple reports.

On Thursday, an audio recording was released in which Hill is heard disgusting his 3-year-old son's broken arm, and how he and his fiancee should deal with an investigation into how it happened.

In the 11-minute clip, Hill's fiancee, Crystal Espinal, is heard asking the two-time All-Pro why their son said, "Daddy did it," in reference to his injured arm. Hill is heard at one point telling Espinal, "You need to be terrified of me, too, b----."

Veech said the team's biggest concern is the safety of Espinal and the boy.

In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges for punching and choking Espinal while she was pregnant. He was sentenced to three years probation but eventually selected by Kansas City in the fifth round in the 2016 NFL draft.

Last season, the Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt in November after a video was released showing him pushing and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February 2018. The Browns signed Hunt this past February even though he was on the Commissioner's Exempt List. In March he was suspended eight games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

