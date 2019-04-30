Longtime running back Jamaal Charles will sign a one-day contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to retire as a member of the team, 610 Sports Radio reported on Tuesday.

Charles, 32, was selected by the Chiefs with the 73rd overall pick of the 2008 NFL draft. He spent nine seasons in Kansas City and is the franchise's leading rusher with 7,260 yards, earning four Pro Bowl nods. His 5.4 yard-per-carry career average is ranked first all-time among rushers with at least 1,000 carries.

After being released in Feb. 2017, Charles appeared in 14 games with the Denver Broncos and played in two games in 2018 for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed for 303 yards on just 75 carries over the past two seasons.

Charles suffered an ACL injury in 2011, missing 14 games that season. He bounced back to rush for a career-high 1,508 yards in 2012.

In 2013, Charles scored a career-high 19 touchdowns (12 rushing and seven receiving) before tearing his ACL again in 2015. He missed 24 games in 2015 and 2016 combined, playing just three games in 2016 before being placed on injured reserve.

Charles will finish his career with 7,563 yards, 56th on the NFL's all-time rushing list.