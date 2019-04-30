Report: Jamaal Charles Signing One-Day Contract to Retire With Chiefs

Charles is the Chiefs’ franchise leading rusher with 7,260 yards in over nine years with the club.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 30, 2019

Longtime running back Jamaal Charles will sign a one-day contract with the Kansas City Chiefs to retire as a member of the team, 610 Sports Radio reported on Tuesday.

Charles, 32, was selected by the Chiefs with the 73rd overall pick of the 2008 NFL draft. He spent nine seasons in Kansas City and is the franchise's leading rusher with 7,260 yards, earning four Pro Bowl nods. His 5.4 yard-per-carry career average is ranked first all-time among rushers with at least 1,000 carries.

After being released in Feb. 2017, Charles appeared in 14 games with the Denver Broncos and played in two games in 2018 for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed for 303 yards on just 75 carries over the past two seasons.

Charles suffered an ACL injury in 2011, missing 14 games that season. He bounced back to rush for a career-high 1,508 yards in 2012.

In 2013, Charles scored a career-high 19 touchdowns (12 rushing and seven receiving) before tearing his ACL again in 2015.  He missed 24 games in 2015 and 2016 combined, playing just three games in 2016 before being placed on injured reserve.

Charles will finish his career with 7,563 yards, 56th on the NFL's all-time rushing list.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message