Tyrann Mathieu Says Tyreek Hill Situation 'Very Disappointing'

Tyrann Mathieu on Tyreek Hill: “I think it’s bad, man. Obviously, it’s very disappointing."

By Scooby Axson
May 01, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu says that the situation concerning Tyreek Hill is "disappointing" as the NFL continues to weighs what to do with the All-Pro wide receiver.

Hill was barred indefinitely from all team activities last week after a Kansas City television station aired audio in which Hill was heard threatening his fiancée after she accused him of hitting their 3-year-old son.

“I think it’s bad, man,” Mathieu told SB Nation Radio. “Obviously, it’s very disappointing. Obviously, I came to the Chiefs with hopes that I could watch him play football and watch him run back punts and catch long bombs and outrun everybody."

The Chiefs signed Mathieu to a three-year, $42 million deal last month.

Mathieu also called Hill's situation "unfortunate."

"I haven’t been his teammate much, just basically two or three weeks," Mathieu said. "So it’s not really fair for me to comment on his character. I don’t think I really know him. But like I said just with everything that’s out right now and obviously the audio, it’s very disappointing, not only from a teammate standpoint but I’m a father as well. It’s very disappointing.”

The Chiefs have said that the Johnson County District Attorney will re-open the case shortly after determining that although authorities believed a crime was committed that they would not press charges against Hill or his fiancée.

